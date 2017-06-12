Video: Wavves – “Stupid in Love”

A nerdy teen gets catfished while playing video games in the new music video for “Stupid in Love,” a lightly Zappa-esque cut from Wavves’ new album You’re Welcome. Keeping with the song’s title, the video’s protagonist is alone and thoroughly screwed over by the end of the clip, but the slick pair of hackers controlling the object of his affection from behind the keyboard might have their own romance brewing. Nathan Williams himself is nowhere to be found. Watch it below.