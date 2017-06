Pharrell Williams is back with another movie soundtrack composition called “Yellow Light,” a production for Despicable Me 3. The video, which premiered today, follows Pharrell and the pixelated minions as they galavant around a town until the minions are captured by the film’s villain. We’ll see if “Yellow Light” even remotely comes close to the success of Despicable Me 2’s “Happy,” but for now, watch the video below.