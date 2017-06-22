Video: Carly Rae Jepsen – “Cut to the Feeling”

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a lyric video for her recent single “Cut to the Feeling,” which is the best song of the year (so far). The clip follows a teenage girl attaching lyrics on telephone poles while dancing through what looks like a Los Angeles neighborhood. Though the song was an E•MO•TION outtake originally intended for E•MO•TION: Side B there are rumors of a new album on the way. Check the lyric video for “Cut to the Feeling” below.