Kirk Pasich, an attorney for Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky Cornell, claims that the Soundgarden/Audioslave singer’s death is still being treated as an open investigation by the Detroit Police Department, implying that suicide should not be assumed as the cause of Cornell’s passing. In a new statement, Vicky Cornell and Pasich express their shock that the DPD’s “medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed.” Cornell and Pasich write that they are hoping the finished toxicology report will clarify “unanswered questions” about the cause of death.

In May, Mrs. Cornell issued a statement claiming that her husband had told her, on the night of his death, that he might have accidentally taken too much Ativan, the mood-stabilizing medication he was prescribed. She mentioned that Cornell was “slurring his words.” Chris Cornell passed away on May 17 in a Detroit hotel room, after playing a show with Soundgarden.

Read Pasich and Cornell’s full statement below.

Kirk Pasich, attorney for the family of the late Chris Cornell, today said that the City of Detroit Law Department denied a request his firm made under the Freedom of Information Act for reports relating to Chris Cornell’s death, stating: “Based on information provided by personnel from the City of Detroit Police Department (DPD) Homicide Section, it is our understanding that this matter is an open investigation. As such they believe that the release of any information at this time, including the records identified in your request, would compromise and/or interfere with their investigation.” Mr. Pasich confirmed the family has not yet seen any of the police or toxicology reports, noting that the family remains mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed. Given the information above, Mr. Pasich said that the family hopes there will be an end to speculation about the cause of Mr. Cornell’s death while the family awaits the definitive and complete reports. Vicky Cornell, the late star’s widow, said, “We are grateful for the outpouring of support as we mourn Chris’ passing, but we still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death. We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

