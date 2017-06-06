News \
U2 Extend The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour
Right now, U2 are touring behind the 30th anniversary of the Joshua Tree. Today, the band has extended the tour to add dates in North America and South America. Find the new dates below and the full schedule at U2’s website.
Read SPIN’s 1987 feature on The Joshua Tree.
U2:
3 September – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
5 September – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field
8 September – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
10 September – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
12 September – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
16 September – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center
22 September – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium
3 October – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
7 October – Bogota, Columbia – Estadio El Campin
10 October – Buenos Aires, Argentina – La Plata
14 October – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
19 October – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Morumbi Stadium