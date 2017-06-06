U2 Extend The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Right now, U2 are touring behind the 30th anniversary of the Joshua Tree. Today, the band has extended the tour to add dates in North America and South America. Find the new dates below and the full schedule at U2’s website.

Read SPIN’s 1987 feature on The Joshua Tree.

U2:

3 September – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

5 September – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field

8 September – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

10 September – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

12 September – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

16 September – St. Louis, MO – The Dome At America’s Center

22 September – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium

3 October – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

7 October – Bogota, Columbia – Estadio El Campin

10 October – Buenos Aires, Argentina – La Plata

14 October – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

19 October – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Morumbi Stadium