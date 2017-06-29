Tyler, the Creator’s New Show Nuts + Bolts Releases First Trailer

Tyler, the Creator’s new Viceland show arrives later this summer. Titled Nuts + Bolts, the show follows Tyler as he learns “how everything that I think is awesome is made.” The newly released trailer shows that includes a possible deep dive into mustard and a talk about time travel with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Nuts + Bolts is set to premiere August 3.

Tyler is also developing a new Adult Swim show called The Jellies. Watch the Nuts + Bolts trailer below.