New Music \
Turnover – “Super Natural”
Virginia Beach four-piece Turnover have shared a video for their new song “Super Natural” from their forthcoming album on Run For Cover. The video is a hazy, dream-like collage of blurry foliage as the song rolls through sounds more on the Real Estate end of their emo/dream-pop spectrum. The track follows 2015’s stunning Peripheral Vision and will be included on their new LP Good Nature, which drops late this summer via Run For Cover.
In addition to sharing the new single, the band also announced that their guitarist Eric Soucy has left the band. In a lengthy post pinned to their Facebook page last night, the band cited allegations of emotional abuse made against Soucy, noting that they are “sorry for not addressing this publicly earlier on.” Read the statement in full and check out the single below.
Hey everyone
Many of you have noticed Eric’s recent absence from the band and we wanted to take a minute to address it before we start sharing new music.
Eric has left the band for the foreseeable future to address personal issues, and has been receiving professional counseling related to his personal relationships and emotional abuse allegations made against him. The band agreed this was the best course of action to accept responsibility for this behavior and to help Eric make personal changes in how he manages his interpersonal relationships.
We are sorry for not addressing this publicly earlier on. We wanted to address the issue directly with Eric in a private space but now realize this wasn’t the right way to go about things. We stand with victims of abuse – always. We are working hard to find real solutions to these issues that force all people in these situations to address their actions and to accept accountability and responsibility for them.