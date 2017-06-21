Turnover – “Super Natural”

Virginia Beach four-piece Turnover have shared a video for their new song “Super Natural” from their forthcoming album on Run For Cover. The video is a hazy, dream-like collage of blurry foliage as the song rolls through sounds more on the Real Estate end of their emo/dream-pop spectrum. The track follows 2015’s stunning Peripheral Vision and will be included on their new LP Good Nature, which drops late this summer via Run For Cover.

In addition to sharing the new single, the band also announced that their guitarist Eric Soucy has left the band. In a lengthy post pinned to their Facebook page last night, the band cited allegations of emotional abuse made against Soucy, noting that they are “sorry for not addressing this publicly earlier on.” Read the statement in full and check out the single below.