Toro y Moi has shared a new track from his new album Boo Boo. Titled “You and I,” the track follows single “Girl Like You” from earlier this month, and comes with its own hazy video. The track is moody and subdued without introducing drums until midway through, as singer Chaz Bear (formerly Chaz Bundick) croons atop thoughtful, sensual synths. Boo Boo is out July 7 via Carpark Records. Check out the video for “You and I” below.