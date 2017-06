Norwegian producer Todd Terje has started teasing a new album just before embarking on a world tour. Tonight he releases “Maskindans,” a new single that features and pays homage to a 1982 electronic record by Det Gylne Traingel. The minimal track clocks in at more than nine minutes and will appear on his upcoming second album.

Stream “Maskindans” and hear the radio edit and Erol Alkan remix below.