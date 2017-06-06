Thundercat assembled his most legendary collaborators, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, for a performance of their Drunk single “Show You the Way” on Fallon. The three–assembled in a beautiful quintet of two synths, bass, drums, and Loggins singing and swaying–pulled off perfect three-part harmony in the chorus, before taking their own verses. Thundercat, in tiny board shorts and a purple wig, whispers “It’s your boy, Thundercat” to introduce his verses, “Tell em how you feel, Kenny” to kick off Loggins’, and elicited a huge cheer from the audience when McDonald took over. It’s good shit; watch below.