The xx’s Night + Day music festival, which was to take place in southern Iceland on July 14-16, has been reportedly cancelled. The Reykjavík Grapevine has published a statement from the festival today clarifying that the site in Skógafoss where the concert was to take place has been listed as an endangered area by the country’s environmental agency. “The promoters have been working non-stop to secure another location but regrettably there is nowhere suitable that can host the festival with such short notice,” the statement reads. Ticket goers will get full refunds. Here’s the full statement:

