The National tweeted a 10-second teaser of “Guilty Party,” a track from their upcoming album Sleep Well Beast, which is out September 8 on 4AD. It bears out the thesis presented by the album’s first single, “The System Dreams in Total Darkness”: The new National is into electronics and, perhaps, a hint of dystopia. The clip is all glitchy noise and skittering, IDM-ish percussion; check it out below. It was one of the Sleep Well Beast tracks the band debuted in Paris last week; you can watch a pro-grade video of the band performing the full song from that show live here.