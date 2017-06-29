The National have released the video for “Guilty Party,” a new song from their upcoming album Sleep Well Beast. Directed by Casey Reas, the video juxtaposes red and blue footage of men, women, children, and fields. Watch it below. Previously, the National had teased the video in a brief clip. “Guilty Party” follows “The System Only Dreams in Darkness.” Sleep Well Beast is out September 8 on 4AD.

The National have also announced Guilty Party, a July 14-15 event happening at Basilica Hudson. It’s a concert performed in collaboration with Buke & Gase, Mouse on Mars, and more. Reas will contribute live projection for the show. Attendees will get a “Guilty Party” b/w “The System Only Dreams in Darkness” 7″ split.