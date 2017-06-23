Video: The I.L.Y.’s – “Wash My Hands Shorty”

Death Grips drummer Zach Hill and the Grips’ audio engineer Andy Morin have a side project called The I.L.Y.’s that has been active for the past few years. They released their newest album Bodyguard last month, following up last summer’s Scum With Boundaries. Today, the duo released a video for Bodyguard opener “Wash my hands shorty,” which is all green-screeny, computer-animated psychedelia, with some odd performance footage featuring ladybugs crawling all over the band and their instruments. Hill and Morin are staying busy these days: Death Grips also released a 22-minute song last month. Watch the video for “Wash My Hands Shorty” below.