In March, indie pop darlings The Drums released the track list and lead single for their latest album, “Abysmal Thoughts.” Prior to the premiere of the album, the band has debuted a video for “Blood Under My Belt”, and singles such as “Heart Basel” and “Mirror.”

“Abysmal Thoughts” is a follow up to 2014’s Encyclopedia, and The Drums’ first release off of Anti. You can stream the album below.