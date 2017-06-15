The Clientele Announce New Album Music for the Age of Miracles, Release “Lunar Days”

London indie-rock veterans The Clientele are returning, after a seven-year-absence, with Music for the Age of Miracles. The record is out on Merge Records on September 22. They’ve also released the first single from the album in lyric video form, the typically and appealingly lazy/hazy “Lunar Days,” a romantic tune with the threat of “a monster” hanging over it. The art and full tracklist for the album, featuring titles which read like they could be referring to Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, is below.

1. The Neighbour

2. Lyra in April

3. Lunar Days

4. Falling Asleep

5. Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself

6. Lyra in October

7. Everyone You Meet

8. The Circus

9. Constellations Echo Lanes

10. The Museum of Fog

11. North Circular Days

12. The Age of Miracles