The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The Afghan Whigs have announced they will be touring North America this fall. The tour is in support of their newest album In Spades, which was released in May. Beginning in Orlando and closing out with the Voodoo Music + Arts festival in New Orleans, the Afghan Whigs will hit major cities in the US and Canada during September and October of this year.

Read our interview with the band and check out the tour dates below.

The Afghan Whigs:

9/6 – Orlando, FL – The Social *

9/7 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

9/8 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

9/9 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club *

9/11 – Richmond, VA – The National *

9/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

9/14 – Boston, MA – Paradise *

9/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

9/18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount *

9/19 – Toronto, ON – Opera House *

9/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave *

9/22 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

9/23 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

9/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

9/26 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews *

Sep. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s *

Sep. 29 – Nashville, TN – Exit IN *

Sep. 30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up *

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre *

Oct. 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

Oct. 16 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

Oct. 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre *

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox *

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake, UT – Urban Lounge *

Oct. 21 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre *

Oct. 22 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar *

Oct. 24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX – Trees *

Oct. 26 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater *

10/27 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Festival

* – w/Har Mar Superstar