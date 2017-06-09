Stream SZA’s Debut Album Ctrl

After a long and contentious gestation period, SZA’s debut album Ctrl has finally arrived. The TDE artist has talked about her proper debut going back to 2014, and has criticized her (and Kendrick Lamar’s) label TDE for it never materializing, but Ctrl was only announced as the real deal at the beginning of the year. It’s since been supported by three singles, including the Travis Scott collab “Love Galore” and most recently, “Broken Clocks.” Her labelmates Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad make appearances on “Doves in the Wild” and “Pretty Little Birds,” respectively.

Stream Ctrl below.