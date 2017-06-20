SZA is really so cool that she cut a song called “Drew Barrymore,” and put the actual Drew Barrymore in the video. The new clip (directed by Dave Meyers, who did Kendrick Lamar’s video for “HUMBLE.”) finds SZA and her crew bouncing from the aftermath of one house party to the start of another, stopping for pizza and sledding on the way. Every one of SZA’s outfits is a capital-L lewk. The concept is simple, but the production is gorgeous, atmospheric, and slyly funny.

SZA’s debut full-length Ctrl is out now. Watch Drew Barrymore in “Drew Barrymore” below.