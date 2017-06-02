Superchunk – “I Got Cut” b/w “Up Against the Wall”

Superchunk have released a new split-single on Bandcamp to benefit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. The 7″ consists of a brand new original, pop-punk bruiser called “I Got Cut” which references Chelsea Manning, and a cover of an old-school punk standard, “Up Against the Wall” by the Tom Robinson Band. It’s a good six minutes of righteous fury for a good cause. The Chapel Hill indie-rock veteran’s most recent release was “Everything at Once,” a single from Rough Trade’s A Song A Day Keeps The Pain Away compilation benefitting the Southern Poverty Law Center. Listen to “I Got Cut” b/w “Up Against the Wall” below, and download or purchase hard copies at Bandcamp.

