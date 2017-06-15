Uncategorized \
Sufjan Stevens and The National Will Perform at Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert
As part of a new exhibition called Leonard Cohen –A Crack in Everything at le Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, The National, Sufjan Stevens, Moby, Basia Bulat, Julia Holter, and more will perform a concert honoring the late musician and poet. Specific details on the concert are being finalized, Pitchfork reports.
The exhibition, which will feature original music as well visual artand virtual reality installations about Cohen, will take place from November 9 to April 9. For more information, check out the museum’s website.