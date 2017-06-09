Stream Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and James McAlister’s Collaborative Album Planetarium

Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, renowned composer Nico Muhly, and friend/multi-instrumentalist James McAlister’s new collaborative project, Planetarium, is out today. The songs, originally performed as a part of a live performance at Brooklyn’s Academy of Music in 2013, are themed after different planets in the solar system and other space phenomena. The album is a wild, inventive mix of influences from contemporary orchestral music, indie pop, electronic music, R&B, and psuedo-opera. Let the sprawling 17-track project take you on its weird journey below.