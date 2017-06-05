Videos \

Video: Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister – “Venus”

Sufjan-Stevens-etc-1496673319-640x640-1496678422
CREDIT: (clockwise from top left) Marzuki Stevens, Flavien Prioreau, Charlotte de Mezamat, Robbie Jeffers

Recently, Sufjan Stevens joined forces with an all-star ethereal-music team — the National’s Bryce Dessner, composer Nico Muhly, and percussionist James McAlister — to record Planetarium, a concept album about the solar system. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Saturn” and “Mercury,” and now they’ve also made a video for the softly shimmering “Venus.” Stevens himself directed the animated video — something he’s also recently done for Angelo De Augustine — and it’s a moving collage of famous faces and old girlie-magazine images. Check it out below.

Tags: Bryce Dessner, nico muhly, sufjan stevens