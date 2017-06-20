Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Announce New Collaborative Album

Stephen Stills met Judy Collins in 1967 and their relationship served as the inspiration for “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which would be included on Crosby, Stills, & Nash’s 1969 self-titled debut album. The two of them stayed friends over the last 50 years, and today they’ve announced that they are working on their first-ever collaborative album, dubbed Stills & Collins, that’s due out on 9/22. They’ll also embark on their first tour together, which spans 45 dates from the end of July through November.

The album features new recordings of selections that are illustrative of their relationship over the last half-century, including new versions of “Who Knows Where The Time Goes” (the first song they ever wrote together), “So Begins The Task,” and “Houses,” plus duet covers of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From The North Country,” Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” and the Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care.” Collins also wrote an original track for the album titled “River Of Gold.” There’s no single from the album available just yet, but revisit “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” below.

Stills & Collins is out 9/22 via Wildflower/Cleopatra Records. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.