Slowdive Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

After a 22-year hiatus, shoegaze icons Slowdive came back with a new, self-titled album last month, and have now announced a fall tour in North America. It will take place after the band wraps up European show and festival dates in October, at which point they will head back to the U.S. and Canada in late October.

Read our review of Slowdive, and check out Slowdive’s complete tour below.

Slowdive:

6/16/-18 – Mannheim, Herman @ Maifeld Derby

7/01 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/06 – Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/07 – Madrid, Spain @ MAd Cool Festival

7/09 – Six-Four-Les-Pages, France @ Pointu Festival

7/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

7/28 – Ichion, South Korea @ Valley Rock Festival

7/30 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/19 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo Festival

8/27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

8/31 – 9/01 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

9/07 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby

9/15-16 – Angers, France @ Levitation France

9/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond The Tracks Festival

9/29 – 10/01 – Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When Festival

9/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Koncerthuset

10/02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Palladium

10/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt

10/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

10/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ PAradiso

10/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ CANADA @ Massey Hall

11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

11/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel