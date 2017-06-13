News \
Slowdive Announce North American Fall Tour Dates
After a 22-year hiatus, shoegaze icons Slowdive came back with a new, self-titled album last month, and have now announced a fall tour in North America. It will take place after the band wraps up European show and festival dates in October, at which point they will head back to the U.S. and Canada in late October.
Read our review of Slowdive, and check out Slowdive’s complete tour below.
Slowdive:
6/16/-18 – Mannheim, Herman @ Maifeld Derby
7/01 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
7/06 – Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
7/07 – Madrid, Spain @ MAd Cool Festival
7/09 – Six-Four-Les-Pages, France @ Pointu Festival
7/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
7/28 – Ichion, South Korea @ Valley Rock Festival
7/30 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/19 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo Festival
8/27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
8/31 – 9/01 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
9/07 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby
9/15-16 – Angers, France @ Levitation France
9/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond The Tracks Festival
9/29 – 10/01 – Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When Festival
9/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Koncerthuset
10/02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Palladium
10/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt
10/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
10/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ PAradiso
10/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ CANADA @ Massey Hall
11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
11/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel