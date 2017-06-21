Slipknot and Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor Responds to Chad Kroeger’s Diss: “He’s Got a Face Like a Foot”

As you might have expected given the players involved, Chad Kroeger of Nickelback’s disparaging comments about Stone Sour and Slipknot were not left unanswered by Corey Taylor, the frontman for both bands.

On an interview with Arizona rock station 98 KUPD yesterday, Taylor responded to Kroeger’s comments (made in a recent video interview with Metal Covenant), which included calling Stone Sour “Nickelback Lite,” claiming that Taylor had claimed it was easy to write a hit song without being able to do it himself, and saying that Slipknot’s mask “gimmick” is weak.

Taylor began by contesting a few of the “really nasty things” Kroeger claimed he’d said about him in the press. “I never said it was easy to write a hit song,” he said. “I don’t know what planet he’s from. Apparently, Planet Kroeger.”

He also observed the already-obvious fact that Nickelback are, in addition to being surprisingly resilient in terms of selling records, one of the most loathed bands in the world. “I was all queued up to say some stuff about him,” Taylor said. “And then I just started reading all the comments online. I don’t have to say a damn thing!”

Taylor went onto mock Kroeger with more concerted pettiness. “This is what I would say [to him]: You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted Sexiest Dude In Rock wearing a mask. You’ve been voted Ugliest Dude In Rock twice without one. Stick that up your ass.” Taylor claimed he was “cool’ with everybody in Nickelback except “Face-Like-a-Foot. [He’s] got a face like a foot.”

Taylor concluded with the following exhortation to Kroeger: “Dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

And here’s Smash Mouth’s take on the issue, since you know you were waiting for it:

We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it! They’re American Icons. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 20, 2017

Drink in the finer points of this chef’s-kiss of a beef by watching the full video of the interview below.

[NME]