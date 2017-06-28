Slipknot Singer Says Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger “Is to Rock What KFC Is to Chicken”

The Slipknot-Nickelback beef of 2017 is exactly what we as a society deserve, and a new wrinkle has just been added to the fight’s spooky Halloween mask. Let’s recap first! It all started when Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger said that Stone Sour (the side project of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor) was just “Nickelback Lite” and Taylor responded by saying that Kroeger has “a face like a foot.”

Taylor’s now doubling down on his assertion that Kroeger totally sucks. As Blabbermouth points out, in a new interview with radio station KISW, Taylor was asked about the festering beef and had this to say:

I’m not talking about that dickhead. Why do I give a shit what Chad Kroeger says? I’ll tell you what. This is how I figured it out. Chad Kroeger is what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong. I’ll still eat it, but I’m not gonna feel good about it. It tastes like the same thing.

These dudes aren’t very good at insults, huh? Stay tuned for any further developments…

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.