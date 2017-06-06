Watch Sigur Rós Perform With the Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sigur Rós performed three nights this past April with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A., and one of those performances was live-streamed via Pitchfork. Now, the full performance is up on YouTube with newly multi-track mixed and mastered audio. Not only are the interior shots of the concert hall incredibly gorgeous, but the audio is truly superb. Sigur Rós has been touring North America since April, wrapping up in New York on June 17th, and then starting the European leg this fall. They’ve also announced a winter arts festival in their native Iceland over New Years’.

Watch their full performance with the L.A. Philharmonic below.