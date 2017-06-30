Video: Sheer Mag – “Suffer Me”

In the buildup to their new album out next month, Philadelphia punks Sheer Mag have shared a new song and accompanying video. “Suffer Me” knits together jagged guitar riffs beneath singer Tina Halladay’s menacing voice with a new level of analog production from Hart Seely. Its video finds the band in a hazy, almost horror film setting against velvet-red curtains as a cloaked figure draped in the Sheer Mag logo heads through a long hallway.

Need to Feel Your Love is out July 14 via Wilsuns RC. Check out the video below.