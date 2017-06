Shania Twain has released “Life’s About to Get Good,” the first single from her upcoming album Now. Listen to it below. Now will be her first album since 2002’s Up!, and will be released on September 29. Find the cover below, too.

The day is finally here!! Incredibly excited to announce that my new album NOW is available to pre-order at https://t.co/Om8lkfPLEO pic.twitter.com/4Ek7Hekoe1 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 15, 2017