Shabazz Palaces – “When Cats Claw”

Ahead of the release of their two new albums Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines, hip-hop space cadets Shabazz Palaces have released yet another track: “When Cats Claw,” a slow and bassy cut from Born On A Gangster Star. It follows “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad),” the Thundercat feature “Since C.A.Y.A.,” and “30 Clip Extension.” Hear it below.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines are both out July 14 via Sub Pop.