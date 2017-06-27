New Music \
Shabazz Palaces – “Effeminence” ft. Fly Guy Dai of Chimurenga Renaissance
The latest release from Shabazz Palaces’ upcoming two full-lengths LPs–to be released on Sub Pop on July 14–is here. “Effeminence” features Fly Guy Dai of activist duo Chimurenga Renaissance, and comes from the second of the Brooklyn group’s two new albums, Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. The group has already released “30 Clip Extension” and “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)” (ft. the Shogun Shot) from the album, and “Shine a Light” (ft. Thaddillac), the Thundercat collaboration “Since C.A.Y.A.,” and “When Cats Claw” from Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star, the companion LP to The Jealous Machines. Listen to “Effeminence,” a piece of phased-out, slumped funk, below.