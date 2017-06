Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” now has a music video. Gomez plays not only her own character in the video, but also the character’s mother, the school principal, and a blonde woman. The song features a sample from Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” and David Byrne even said he liked it.

At the end of the video, Gomez teases something new titled “Fetish.” Read our review of “Bad Liar” and watch the music video below.