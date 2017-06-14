Sad13 – “Sooo Bad”

With the ongoing release of exclusive new tracks still in full-swing, Adult Swim’s Singles Program has been big on acts both large and small. Following songs from Zaytoven, Mija, and Clams Casino, the latest installment comes from Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz’ Sadie Dupuis. Titled “Sooo Bad,” the self-produced track is a fuzzy foray into the world of synth-pop that pulls out all of what made last year’s Slugger so memorable. The artist also shared that Slugger was in fact named after a character from the show Paranoia Agent, which aired on Adult Swim in the US. Check out the track below via Adult Swim.