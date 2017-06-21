News \
DMX, Swizz Beatz, and Ruff Ryders Are Going on a Reunion Tour
Taking a page out of Bad Boy’s book, the Ruff Ryders crew is getting ready to go on a reunion tour of their own. After throwing a reunion concert in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last April, the label—which included Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz, and of course, DMX—have announced a run of 20th anniversary tour dates that will run through September. Bronx rhymer Fat Joe will join them at select shows. Take a look at the itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Ruff Ryders reunion tour dates:
September 7 – Miami, FL* @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
September 8 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Charlotte, NC* @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 13 – Cedar Park, TX* @ H-E-B Center at Ceder Park
September 15 – Houston, TX* @ Toyota Center
September 16 – Dallas, TX* @ American Airlines Center
September 21 – Baltimore, MD* @ Royal Farms Arena
September 27 – Oakland, CA* @ The Forum
September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
*With Fat Joe