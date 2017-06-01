Stream Roger Waters’ New Album Is This the Life We Really Want?

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has a new record out, and it’s called Is This the Life We Really Want? It’s been 25 years since his last release, and is expected to be politically charged. The cinematic “Déjà Vu” was released early last month, and the project in full is produced by Nigel Godrich (who is perhaps best known as the man behind Radiohead and Beck’s records).

This the Life We Really Want? is out on Columbia now. Stream the new record below.