Chicago’s Riot Fest has announced their full lineup. In addition to a Jawbreaker reunion and sets by M.I.A., Paramore, and Queens of the Stone Age, the festival will add performances from At the Drive-In, Cap’n Jazz, and Best Coast. The eclectic festival, highlighting both large-scale and underground punk and hip hop acts, will take place September 15-17 in Chicago’s Douglas Park. The full line up can be viewed here.