This year’s NBA Finals were a showcase for some of the best athletes America has to offer playing basketball at an absurdly high level. Also, Rihanna. You may remember the singer making news for openly heckling Kevin Durant and the now-champion Warriors from her courtside seat during the first game of the series. She wasn’t shy about making her allegiance to the Cavs—and specifically LeBron James—clear.

So it wasn’t a surprise that she posted some words of encouragement for LeBron after the Warriors final victory last night, but I can’t imagine anybody expected those words to take the form of an elaborate recreation of a famous scene from the Lion King, with James playing Simba, who rescues his partner Nala—played by Rihanna!— before being tossed off a cliff by the evil Scar, played by Durant.

#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Simba, of course, would eventually triumph over Scar, so, uh, enjoy your summer, Kevin.