Apple Exec Accused of Yelling at Rihanna During Warriors Game: I Was Yelling at Marissa
Everyone had a lot of fun with Rihanna’s appearance at last night’s NBA Finals game. Her beloved LeBron lost, but her assistant heckled Kevin Durant; she also dabbed, and waved off some Warriors fan. However, it seemed like at least one person didn’t enjoy Rihanna at all: Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue, who was spotted allegedly yelling at Rihanna to sit down.
This, as you could imagine, was controversial.
The tech world got involved immediately. Apple actually denied the allegation to CNET reporter Shara Tipken.
Eventually, Cue—who’d only tweeted four times in 2017—came online to clarify everything: He wasn’t yelling at Rihanna, but some other woman named Marissa.
His mentions are nonetheless very bad. Still, if you rewatch the video it doesn’t look like he’s looking at Rihanna while he yells. But who is Marissa? Looks like this mystery is still open…