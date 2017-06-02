Everyone had a lot of fun with Rihanna’s appearance at last night’s NBA Finals game. Her beloved LeBron lost, but her assistant heckled Kevin Durant; she also dabbed, and waved off some Warriors fan. However, it seemed like at least one person didn’t enjoy Rihanna at all: Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue, who was spotted allegedly yelling at Rihanna to sit down.

Anyone else see Eddy Cue @cue say "tell that bitch to sit down" after @rihanna was cheering court side? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwRjjYEqno — BaerFace (@BaerFace) June 2, 2017

This, as you could imagine, was controversial.

Oh cancelling my Apple Music subscription @cue – no one yells at Rihanna, especially not a grown white man telling her to "sit down" — Eileen Carey (@eileenmcarey) June 2, 2017

The tech world got involved immediately. Apple actually denied the allegation to CNET reporter Shara Tipken.

.@Apple says @Cue was talking to someone he knew between him and @rihanna. He wasn't telling her to sit down https://t.co/2wTFL20UXz — Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) June 2, 2017

Eventually, Cue—who’d only tweeted four times in 2017—came online to clarify everything: He wasn’t yelling at Rihanna, but some other woman named Marissa.

Nothing but love for Rihanna (and KD, too!) As usual I was excited about our lead and actually talking to Marissa, 8 seats to my right. — Eddy Cue (@cue) June 2, 2017

His mentions are nonetheless very bad. Still, if you rewatch the video it doesn’t look like he’s looking at Rihanna while he yells. But who is Marissa? Looks like this mystery is still open…