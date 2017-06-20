Rihanna Announces Dave Chappelle, Kendrick Lamar for 2017 Charity Gala

Today in parties you’ll never be invited to: Rihanna has announced her 2017 Diamond Ball charity gala, which will feature host Dave Chappelle and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The event raises funds for Rihanna’s global education and health charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Earlier this year, Rihanna accepted Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year Award in recognition of the Clara Lionel Foundation (which is named for her grandparents) and other charity work, including providing U.S. college scholarships to Caribbean students and building a breast cancer treatment center in Barbados.

Past editions of the Diamond Ball have featured host Jimmy Kimmel with a performance by Rihanna (2014) and host Kevin Hart with a performance by Lionel Richie (2015). The gala took a year off in 2016, but it returns September 14 at the luxe Cipriani Wall Street venue in New York City. [Rolling Stone]