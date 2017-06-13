Watch Rick Ross Burn a Cash Money Contract in Birdman-Dissing “Idols Become Rivals” Video

Rick Ross has dropped the video for Rather You Than Me’s most noteworthy song “Idols Become Rivals,” where he laments Birdman’s shady business practices. The clip mainly features the MMG founder brooding within his office, atop a luxury car, and in a church. This video also features a cameo appearance from Bangladesh, who’d been at odds with Cash Money for not compensating him for his production work. Watch the “Idols Become Rivals” video below.