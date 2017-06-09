Report: New Killers Album in September, New Single “The Man” Next Week

You can thank Fox Sports Australia’s Fox Footy (Fox Footy!) for this scoop on the Killers:

The band will release its first album since 2012 just 10 days before the AFL’s showcase event on September 30 and have been on the league’s wishlist for some time, with rumours first circulating via 3AW Radio last month that they could be headed down under. They are also set to release their new single ‘The Man’ on Thursday June 15.

The Australian Football League (AFL) refused to verify its entertainment booking, but Fox Footy says it confirmed with “music industry sources.” Yesterday afternoon, the Killers themselves tweeted a teaser mailing list sign-up:

Hear new music from The Killers before anyone else.. https://t.co/MgsxZq9gRD — The Killers (@thekillers) June 8, 2017

One obvious problem with this info: 10 days before September 30 is September 20, a Wednesday, not a typical album release day. Anyway, new single “The Man” coming next week?

The Killers’ most recent studio album was 2012’s Battle Born. Last year, they released their collected Christmas singles under the title Don’t Waste Your Wishes.

UPDATE 4:23 pm: The Killers have also released a 12-second snippet of what appears to be a new song.