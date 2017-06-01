Rainer Maria – “Lower Worlds”

After going on hiatus in 2006 only to reunite in 2014, turn-of-the-millennium emo mainstays Rainer Maria have finally unveiled new music. After teasing the track on Instagram earlier this month, the trio are back with the single “Lower Worlds,” their first music since 2006’s Catastrophe Keeps Us Together. The single weaves dark, distorted riffs into a bouncing, downtempo number reminiscent of their early-aughts contemporaries, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Their upcoming album—titled S/T, not self-titled—drops August 18 via Polyvinyl. Check out the single below via NPR Music.