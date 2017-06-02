Video: Radiohead – “I Promise”

Radiohead, following a countdown ticker on their YouTube channel, have released a new video for “I Promise,” the OK Computer outtake they released last night. The song is one of three unreleased tracks from the album’s sessions included on OKNOTOK: 1997-2017, the deluxe 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer that is due out on June 23. Stream the clip below. Update (10:18 a.m.): The livestream didn’t go so well, but they’ve uploaded it the old school way. Find it below.