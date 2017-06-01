BBC Radio 6 will premiere the unreleased studio recording of Radiohead’s “I Promise,” a song which was considered for inclusion on OK Computer but ultimately scrapped, despite the fact that the band played it live during shows in 1996. The premiere will take place on Steve Lamacq’s show at 7 PM EST (midnight in the U.K.). “I Promise” is one of three unreleased songs that will be included on OKNOTOK, the deluxe 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer which is out June 23. Listen to “I Promise” live here.

