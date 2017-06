London was hit with another tragedy when a fire rapidly consumed Grenfell Tower, a residential high rise, on Wednesday morning. The flames left at least six people dead and 64 more injured, according to the Guardian. Musicians took to social media to following the disaster to express their condolences. Read their responses below.

Horrifying news to wake up to this morning in London. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims xxxx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) June 14, 2017

All my thoughts with the people and families affected. If you are able to help and donate please do. #GrenfellTower https://t.co/5WBoWrFAy1 pic.twitter.com/cYxByfP7OX — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) June 14, 2017

This is a nightmare. Please help if you can. Please share. pic.twitter.com/jlEILnwEgR — Garbage (@garbage) June 14, 2017