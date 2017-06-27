Iconic New York hip hop group Public Enemy are set to release a new album next Tuesday, July 4. It’s called Nothing Is Quick in the Desert and it was supposed to be a surprise—until the Spanish site Binaural published the news over the weekend, prompting HipHopDX to text Chuck D for confirmation. (“yes,” Chuck said.)

Nothing Is Quick in the Desert is expected to be a free download. No track list or other details are available yet, but according to Binaural, one song called “Rest in Beats” is dedicated to recently deceased colleagues.

Public Enemy’s previous album was 2015’s Man Plans God Laughs, which SPIN ranked #38 out of the 50 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2015. Meanwhile, Prophets of Rage—the Rage Against the Machine/Public Enemy/Cypress Hill supergroup featuring Chuck D—will release their debut self-titled album on September 15.