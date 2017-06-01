Prophets of Rage, the supergroup featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill, have released a video for their new single “Unfuck the World.” It’s directed by Michael Moore, and juxtaposes politically-charged footage—like Donald Trump holding that damn orb—with shots of the band performing. Watch it below. Prophets of Rage will release their debut self-titled album on September 15.

Moore shared this statement about the video in a press release: “I am thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world. Prophets Of Rage is the right band, saying the right shit, at this very critical moment. This music video is our collective battle cry against those who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless. I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. ALL HANDS ON DECK!”