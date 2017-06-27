Prodigy’s Public Funeral to Take Place This Thursday

This Thursday, there will be a public funeral service for Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, who passed away last week after being hospitalized for sickle cell-related complications. Public visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Frank E. Campbell (a.k.a. “The Funeral Chapel) in Manhattan, according to a flyer obtained by Billboard.

Tributes have piling in over the past couple of days for the late lyricist. Read what a few of his peers had to say to SPIN here.