New Music \
Princess Nokia – “G.O.A.T.”
After releasing her mixtape 1992 last year, up and coming New York rapper Princess Nokia returns as a Rough Trade Records signee. Her first release for the label is the hookless, slick-talking “G.O.A.T.,” which comes with a music video that features her whipping it in a red three-wheeler. Watch “G.O.A.T.” and take a look at her tour dates below.
Princess Nokia tour dates:
June 29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
June 30 – Toulouse, FR @ Les Siestes Festival
July 1 – Tilburg, ND @ Woo Hah Festival
July 2 – Brussels, BE @ Couleurs Cafe
July 6 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival
July 7 – Krakow, PL @ Nowa Muzyka Festival
July 8 -Trencin, SK @ Pahoda Festival
July 8 – Prague, CZ @ Creepy Teepee
July 9 – Liege, BE @ Les Ardentes Festival
July 12 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
July 14 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *SOLD OUT*
July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground (Early)
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground (Late) *SOLD OUT*
August 11 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Festival
August 12 – London, UK @ Sunfall Festival
August 13 – Helsinki, FN @ Flow Festival
August 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
August 28 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
August 24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
September 3 – Sao Paolo, BR @ MIS Conference
September 6 – Ljubljana, RS @ Kino Siska
September 7 – Pula, HR @ Outlook Festival
September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Day n Night
September 12 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
September 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
September 15 – Oslo, NO @ Ingerbrigt
September 28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
September 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Villain
October 10 – Zargoza, ES @ Sala Lopez
October 11 – Madrid, ES @ Ocho y Medio Club
October 12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
October 13 – Seville, ES @ Monkey Week
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival Atlanta